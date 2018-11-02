Founder: ‘Brisbane isn’t the club we created’

BRISBANE's founding father Barry Maranta has made the stunning claim the Broncos are a fractured club and says new coach Anthony Seibold needs help to bring back the glory days.

In a candid interview with the The Courier-Mail, Maranta opened up about his fears for the Broncos, appealing for Brisbane CEO Paul White to give Seibold wide-ranging support to avoid the rookie coach being hung out to dry.

Seibold faces enormous pressure when he steps into the Broncos hot seat, possibly as early as next season.

The 44-year-old must not only succeed Wayne Bennett, the NRL's greatest coach, but also restore Brisbane as a title-winning force after just one premiership in 18 seasons.

Broncos legends Gorden Tallis, Kerrod Walters, Chris Johns and Glenn Lazarus have blasted the club for signing Seibold at the expense of Kevin Walters, underscoring the political tension at Red Hill.

Maranta hopes Seibold enjoys a successful tenure as Broncos coach but admits the NRL coaching rookie risks being exposed if he isn't backed by the right support networks.

"Anthony has to deliver a premiership and for the sake of the Broncos, I hope he's up to it," said Maranta, who created the club in 1988 with Paul Morgan, Gary Balkin and Steve Williams.

"It's unfair to expect a young coach to bring a premiership to the Broncos on his own. Anthony will need a hell of a lot of support.

"When we employed Wayne Bennett in 1988, he had a great sounding board in Jack Gibson and he had a network of people, such as Ron Massey, who were great mentors and advisers.

"I don't know who Anthony will have to support him, because a coach with his NRL inexperience needs to pick the brains of a number of other parties.

Broncos founder Barry Maranta has given a critical assessment of the current state of the club. Picture: Glenn Barnes

"I'm puzzled by the treatment of Wayne Bennett but I won't be critical of Anthony Seibold.

"I actually know Anthony and he is a very competent person.

"He showed this year with Souths he has great potential as a coach, but the pressure on him at the Broncos is going to be enormous.

"He will be expected to perform at a level that he hasn't before … he certainly has a mammoth task ahead of him."

Maranta believes Walters, a five-time premiership winner at Brisbane, would have eased tensions and harmonised the Broncos.

"I helped build the Broncos and they are currently not the club we created," he said.

"The one thing I know is that Kevin would have put together a lot of the pieces that seem to be coming apart at the moment.

"There are forces that need to be brought together because the Broncos, to my view, are not presenting the image that was part of their great legacy.

Maranta employed Wayne Bennett as Brisbane coach in 1988. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

"The Broncos have gone 12 years without a premiership.

"God knows what the founders would have done if we went a decade without a premiership -we would have slit our wrists.

"Kevvie was the person to bring the Broncos back to where they belong.

"The challenge for Anthony now is to bring together disparate parties and address the issues that have made the Broncos less successful.

"A lot of Broncos old boys are scratching their heads saying the current state is not good enough. It's un-Bronco-like."

Every Test, ODI & T20I live, ad-break free during play and in 4K. Only on Foxtel. SIGN UP TODAY!