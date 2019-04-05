Menu
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk gets hit by Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr on Friday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Pangai charged over ‘dog shot’

by Chris Honnery
5th Apr 2019 11:31 AM
BFONCOS enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr faces up to three weeks on the sidelineS for his controversial shot on Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk during Friday night's game.

The NRL judiciary charged Pangai on Friday morning with grade-two dangerous contact.

An early guilty plea would cost him two matches but if he was unsuccessful in fighting the charge, carry over points result in a three-game suspension.

His shot on Cronk was condemned by rugby league legends Johnathan Thurston and Andrew Johns during the Channel 9 commentary on Friday night.

"That's a dead-set cheap shot," Johns said after the Pangai tackle.

"We have to get that out of the game.

"I think that should be a sin bin.

"He (Cronk) isn't looking and giving away 30kg ... watch the whiplash in his neck. It's a dog shot."

Cronk was less incendiary in his reactions to the hit.

"He didn't miss me. It's part of the game,'' Cronk said, adding it "hurt a lot''.

