Broncos encourage pride, talent, culture and potential

Brisbane Broncos Scott Prince and Bo de la Cruz with educational programmes technician Josh Creighton and students Mirinda Smith, Daniel Bright and Shataya King at the Beyond the Broncos Indigenous Career Club launch for 2017.

SUPPORTING students to find solutions to employment, school attendance and education issues is a priority for former Broncos greats, Scott Prince and Bo de la Cruz.

At the Kadina High Campus of The Rivers Secondary College yesterday, the pair launched the 2017 season of Beyond the Broncos Indigenous Career Club to an appreciative audience of students from five Lismore schools.

Prince and de la Cruz are part of an innovative program designed to provide mentoring, educational and career pathway support to around 140 indigenous participants aged 15 to 24 from The Rivers Secondary College (comprsing Richmond River, Lismore High and Kardina), Trinity Catholic College and St John's Woodlawn.

Facilitated by Josh Creighton, a local indigenous entrepreneur, who as a past student of The Rivers Secondary College, Richmond River High Campus, saw the need to help young people achieve at school and develop skills for emerging workplace needs.

Mr Creighton said Brisbane Broncos' ambassadors would also be involved in regular visits to the areas to deliver presentations and rewards and there will be skilled Broncos facilitators who encourage participants to attend workshops each term to build self-confidence, skills around employment and cultural knowledge.

"We are offering a workshop focusing on identity and culture... and linking this to an educational outcome which is our ultimate goal,” he said.

"We use an innovative support program, popt.ag, a comprehensive program targeting literacy and critical thinking skills, has been introduced to support all enrolled students.”

Kadina High School campus principal Ian Davies said the program was designed to engage the Aboriginal community, help young people embrace change, be lifelong learners and be ready for the next life phase.

He said everyone would be encouraged in employment, training or education.