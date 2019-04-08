Broncos bolter: Seibold’s big gamble for Tigers clash

Patrick Carrigan is set to make his NRL debut for the Broncos. Picture: AAP

ANTHONY Seibold will take the first gamble of his Broncos coaching career by throwing debutant forward Pat Carrigan into the NRL furnace and recalling rookie prop Payne Haas for Thursday night's clash against the Wests Tigers.

Brisbane's humiliating 36-4 loss to the Roosters at the SCG last Thursday has prompted Seibold to roll the dice with more fresh faces in a desperate bid to rectify the Broncos' dismal 1-3 start to the season.

Rather than summoning veterans such as grand-final campaigners Shaun Fensom and Sam Tagataese to stabilise the Broncos, Seibold is investing in Brisbane's future.

Seibold will blood 21-year-old Carrigan against the Tigers alongside 118kg prop Haas, who returns from a club-imposed four-game ban for the vital showdown at Suncorp Stadium.

Carrigan - the current Queensland under-20s skipper groomed to replace Josh McGuire as Brisbane's ironman - was stood down from Intrust Super Cup duties on Sunday to prepare for the biggest game of his life.

Brisbane's worst-ever loss to the Roosters has left victims with the Broncos losing Tevita Pangai Jr for two games after he pleaded guilty to his late hit on halfback Cooper Cronk.

But Seibold believes another head must roll. The Broncos coach will decide whether to drop Jaydn Su'A, Tom Flegler or utility Gehamat Shibasaki to make way for the Carrigan-Haas alliance to bolster Brisbane's midfield.

Thomas Flegler could miss out. Picture: AAP

Su'A is one of Brisbane's most exciting talents but the boom back-rower could pay the price for his feeble missed tackle which allowed Mitch Aubusson to stroll over in the Roosters rout.

Seibold is backing Carrigan's high workrate and the monstrous frame of Haas - Brisbane's biggest player - to help the Broncos fight back from disappointing losses to Melbourne, the Dragons and the Roosters in the opening month.

Carrigan was scheduled to play for Broncos feeder-club Wynnum Manly against Tweed Heads on Sunday. Instead, he was pulled out of the Seagulls side to train with Brisbane's top 17.

The Broncos have huge wraps on Carrigan. The 190cm, 104kg lock or prop has represented the Junior Kangaroos and is so highly regarded the Bulldogs tried to poach him last year with a massive $1 million offer.

Carrigan stayed loyal, inking a three-year upgrade to remain at Red Hill until the end of 2022, and gets his NRL reward with his baptism against the Tigers.

Patrick Carrigan in action for the Queensland under-20s. Picture: Peter Wallis

The Broncos debutant averaged 148 metres and 35 tackles per game for Wynnum last season, numbers which suggest he is the perfect option to give Brisbane's midfield a McGuire-style workhorse.

Carrigan was outstanding against Mackay last week, charging for 169 metres and making 28 tackles in Wynnum Manly's 16-8 victory.

Last month, Seibold said Carrigan was applying pressure on Brisbane's established stars for an NRL debut.

"Pat is a really coachable young guy," he said.

"His work in pre-season has been high quality. He shows a lot of leadership skills. He'll be ready for the NRL, whenever that opportunity presents itself."

Payne Haas is set to return in a boost for the Broncos. Picture: AAP

Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough said he expected Haas to be a bench player for his first game of the season after serving his suspension for not complying fully with an NRL integrity unit probe.

"When an opportunity presents itself, the player has to go at it with two hands. Payne will come off the bench and be full of energy,'' McCullough said.

"He will tighten things up for us.

He has to keep it simple, run the ball hard and make his tackles. A big frame like that helps any team to create momentum."