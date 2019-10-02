Broken water main disrupts traffic

ANGELS Beach Drive has been reduced to one lane of traffic due to a recycled water main break. This is impacting both north and south bound motorists north of Prospect Bridge.

Ballina Shire Council's Water and Wastewater Team are working to resolve the water main break as quickly as possible.

The council encourages motorists to take an alternate route along The Coast Road or allow extra travel time.

Nearby residents will not experience any water service interruptions due to this recycled water main break.

The council thanked the community for their patience during this unplanned traffic interruption.