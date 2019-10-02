Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A broken water main is disrupting traffic in Ballina.
A broken water main is disrupting traffic in Ballina. Ablestock.com
Council News

Broken water main disrupts traffic

2nd Oct 2019 10:43 AM

ANGELS Beach Drive has been reduced to one lane of traffic due to a recycled water main break. This is impacting both north and south bound motorists north of Prospect Bridge.

Ballina Shire Council's Water and Wastewater Team are working to resolve the water main break as quickly as possible.

The council encourages motorists to take an alternate route along The Coast Road or allow extra travel time.

Nearby residents will not experience any water service interruptions due to this recycled water main break.

The council thanked the community for their patience during this unplanned traffic interruption.

ballina shire council broen water main northern rivers council traffic disruption
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which council spends the most on roads per capita?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which council spends the most on roads per capita?

    News "FIX our roads” -- it's a common complaint on the Northern Rivers. But how many kilometres do our councils have to look after, and how much do they spend?

    PHOTOS: It's the ultimate man cave sale bonanza

    premium_icon PHOTOS: It's the ultimate man cave sale bonanza

    News Massive collection of Australiana memorabilia to go under the hammer

    175 lots proposed for controversial development site

    premium_icon 175 lots proposed for controversial development site

    News A development application for the Evans Head site has been lodged

    COUNCIL QUOTAS: Do we need them to break into 'boy's club'?

    premium_icon COUNCIL QUOTAS: Do we need them to break into 'boy's club'?

    Council News Is it time for there to be female quotas in local government