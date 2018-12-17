Broken Nyxie back on the board

SHE'S BACK: Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan is chaired up the beach after winning the Under-16 girls division at the Rip Curl Grom Search on the Sunshine Coast.

SHE'S BACK: Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan is chaired up the beach after winning the Under-16 girls division at the Rip Curl Grom Search on the Sunshine Coast. Ben Stagg / Surfing Queensland

A BROKEN elbow could not stop Lennox Head surfer Nyxie Ryan from winning the Rip Curl GromSearch at Coolum on the Sunshine Coast.

She returned to competition early to take out the U16 girls division yesterday.

It was her third straight win at the event, having won the U14s division back-to-back last year.

"It feels good, I only just bounced back from a broken elbow a couple of days ago,” Ryan said.

"I won the 14s twice in a row, so I feel great after going up a division and winning the 16s.”

Ryan managed the washy conditions to push through and take first place ahead of Ellia Smith, Shaye Leeuwendal and Angela Ball.

Winners were crowned across six divisions yesterday with the national finals to be held at Wollongong next month.

Suffolk Park surfer Touma Cameron made the 14 and under boys division where he finished runner-up.

A bluebottle sting in the final did not stop Lilliana Bowery from winning the 14 and under girls division.

Bowery scored an 8.33, combined with a 7.0 for a heat total of 15.33 (out of a possible 20) to claim the win.

"It feels great to get the win today,” Bowery said.

"Its been a good year. I didn't have too many wins, but it was great to win the state title and then top off the year with a win at the GromSearch.”

There was an international flavour at the event with Japanese surfer Yuma Nagasawa winning the 12 and under boys division.

Nagasawa dropped a huge 9.0, backed up with a 6.83 for a heat total of 15.83.

Fingal Head surfer Dane Henry finished runner-up in the division.

With parallel GromSearch Series in over 10 countries, the series has become a stepping-stone in the development of junior surfers right across the globe.

The list of previous GromSearch winners includes professional surfers Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Owen Wright, Matt Wilkinson and Sally Fitzgibbons.