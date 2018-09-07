Broken Heel Festival drag stars drop into Lismore

Felicia Foxx and JoJo Zaho have undertaken the 2018 Broken Heel Festival mentorship programme for young indigenous performers and are ready to steal the show.

TWO up-and-coming "Faboriginal” drag queens dropped into Lismore to be primed by renowned fore mothers of the industry ahead of their debut at the upcoming Broken Heel Festival.

The Broken Heel Festival is a three day celebration of all things drag and the theatrical anniversary of "Priscilla Queen of the Desert” at The Palace Hotel in the township of Broken Hill.

Sydney's Felicia Foxx, 18 of the Kamilaoi Dhunghutti community and Newcastle's JoJo Zaho,27, of the Biripi community will feature as 'Black Divas' at the nearly sold-out 2000 capacity event.

To make sure they put on a firecracker of a show the divas have spent the last week being personally mentored by Broken Heel Festival director and host Philmah Bocks and Lismore drag queen and artist Maude Boate, aka Michael Gates in the exclusive Broken Heel Festival mentorship Programme.

Miss Foxx, who has currently begun to transition into a women, said she was beyond excited and honoured to have the opportunity to hone her drag queen style with such respected fore mothers of the community.

"It was amazing to even be asked to be part of this and to represent my gay community and culture,” Miss Foxx said

"I've watched YouTube clips of Philmah and Maude doing their thing for years, and seen how big they've come in the drag queen comment.

"I'm currently transitioning and taking my hormones ... people can see me as a trans-sister and see I'm aboriginal, and hopefully I inspire them to be their most unique self.

"It's been one of the most inspirational weeks ever ... just walking into Maude's house and seeing all the costumes and directions we can take our drag, to develop and evolve and mix it up and find our style.”

As part of the programme, the divas undertook intensive work shops including costume, make up, choreography and dance, and acting.

"It's our fourth year at the festival and up until now we've not had any indigenous representation,” Philmah said.

"Being in a regional area like Broken Hill, it's important for us to have them here.

"The mentorship is designed to help them further their art and enable them to grow within the drag community and provide a solid platform in which we will be covering.

"We proud of these two ...it takes a certain queen to be thrown in this deep end and let go of what they think and know is drag and be accepting of new ideas. They are going to do so well out there.”

Philmah, who hails from Melbourne, gave some advice for those interested into one day exploring the craft and art of drag.

"For all facets of drag, the process is three hours long,” Philmah said.

"If any queen is spending time any less than that I would recommend they take a bit of time to slow down. Your finished result is your product, make it the best possible version of yourself you can.

"These days drag is a business you can actually make a career out of it, if you are smart. That's what we are trying to instil into these girls.

Maude said, it was an absolute joy to be able to run mentorship programme.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be so involved and to pass on our knowledge to these two talented queens.

"To be given the opportunity to help young aspiring drag queens ... I couldn't get a better feeling in life.

"Being an older gay man and living though not being accepted and last year with the equality vote.

"30 years ago we were coming out - being fabulous - then AIDS came along and put us back in the closet and here we are in the same place - and it feels great to help.

Maude said those attending the Broken Heel Festival were in for a treat.

"I've been making some seriously fabulous costumes, and these two girls are going to blow everyone away,” Maude said.

Maude's drag queen tips

Lots of shoulder darling

Walking well in heels, sashaying and swinging hips

Mouthing the words correctly, knowing your words

For more information on the Broken Heel Festival which runs from September 7-9 in outback Broken Head head to https://www.bhfestival.com/.