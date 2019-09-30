Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marsh One Day Cup - WA v TAS
Marsh One Day Cup - WA v TAS
Cricket

Broken finger to delay Turner’s national service

30th Sep 2019 4:42 PM

Ashton Turner's hopes of a national Twenty20 call-up this month are likely over after the WA blaster broke a finger at training last week.

Turner is expected to miss between four to six weeks after suffering a fracture to his right index finger.

 

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial

 

The injury is a bitter blow for Turner, who was hoping to earn a T20 call-up for Australia's three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on October 27. Turner is also unlikely to earn a call-up for the T20 series against Pakistan, starting on November 3.

 

Ashton Turner broke his right index figure during training with Western Australia.
Ashton Turner broke his right index figure during training with Western Australia.

 

The 26-year-old started the domestic season in strong form, posting a 52 in the Warriors' one-day victory over Victoria.

Turner has played three ODIs and five T20s for Australia.

His unbeaten 84 off 43 balls helped guide Australia to a famous ODI win over India in Mohali in March.

More Stories

ashton turner marsh cup odi series one-day cricket
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    UNDERWATER: Maps reveal future inundation of Ballina, Byron

    premium_icon UNDERWATER: Maps reveal future inundation of Ballina, Byron

    News OUR coastal towns have been labelled as "extremely vulnerable”, and now new data has shown which areas will be underwater by the year 2100.

    MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: 11th Lismore Masters Games in pics

    premium_icon MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: 11th Lismore Masters Games in pics

    News Take a look at some of the memorable moments from the games

    Why Lismore was the dream honeymoon spot for this couple

    premium_icon Why Lismore was the dream honeymoon spot for this couple

    Offbeat No romantic getaway for these softball-mad newlyweds

    Desperate situation: Dam at 28 per cent and dropping

    Desperate situation: Dam at 28 per cent and dropping

    Environment Drilling continues in the hope of finding a sustainable water supply