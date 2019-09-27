Menu
Jay Brogden has not been seen since April 2007.
Second cold case murder accused fronts court

Danielle Buckley
27th Sep 2019 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM
A SECOND man charged with the murder of Jay Brogden will return to Mackay for his next court appearance.

Gavin Philip Parnell, 33, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning after he was extradited from New South Wales on Thursday.

Mr Brogden, who was 21 at the time, was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007 and his body has never been found.

A coronial inquest into Mr Brogden's disappearance was held in 2015 and in April, police charged Braddon Butler, 33, over the murder.

All three men were known to each other.

Mr Parnell was arrested in Coffs Harbour on March 26 by New South Wales police on unrelated matters.

He also faced court today on armed robbery and stealing charges.

Mr Parnell was remanded in custody and will next appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on November 7 by video link.

Police said investigations into the murder are continuing. - NewsRegional

Mackay Daily Mercury

