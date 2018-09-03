Finals rookie front runner for Storm No. 7 jersey

Darius Boyd (Broncos), Boyd Cordner (Roosters), James Maloney (Panthers), Cameron Smith (Storm), Gareth Widdop (Dragons), Paul Gallen (Sharks), Tohu Harris (Warriors) and the Greg Inglis (Rabbitohs) during the NRL finals series launch at Allianz Stadium. Picture: AAP

Darius Boyd (Broncos), Boyd Cordner (Roosters), James Maloney (Panthers), Cameron Smith (Storm), Gareth Widdop (Dragons), Paul Gallen (Sharks), Tohu Harris (Warriors) and the Greg Inglis (Rabbitohs) during the NRL finals series launch at Allianz Stadium. Picture: AAP

STORM captain Cameron Smith has declared playmaker Brodie Croft the frontrunner to reclaim the halfback jersey for Friday night's qualifying final against South Sydney.

Croft looks set to be one of four star-studded inclusions for the reigning premier, with Billy Slater, Cameron Munster and potentially Suliasi Vunivalu given the go-ahead.

Slater returned to Melbourne on Sunday, having spent past week on personal leave in north Queensland tending to a sick family member.

Croft (knee) and Munster (knee) were late withdrawals last week, while Vunivalu will be tested this week, having carried a dodgy hamstring for much of the second half of the season.

"Prior to last weekend Croft played two games in a row and he played quite well when he got back in the side so I think he may have the front running for that position," Smith said at the official launch of the 2018 NFL Finals Series.

"We've had plenty of rotation through that No. 7 jersey but I think that was, I won't say inevitable, but it was always on the cards given the inexperience that we have in that position.

"The hardest thing is that they're three totally different players, got different styles of footy and we try and fit them in there to fit what's needed each week."

Brodie Croft is set to return in the No. 7 jersey for Melbourne Storm. Picture: Getty Images

Croft started the post-Cooper Cronk era but lasted only five matches before Ryley Jacks was tapped on the shoulder, then he, in turn, made way for Jahrome Hughes in the run to September.

Croft earned a reprieve last month, replacing a then injured Hughes, and has made every post a winner since.

While not the preferred option, Storm coach Craig Bellamy is willing to keep riding the halfback carousel, if form permits and the finals match-up suits.

Smith said going the distance without Cronk, who led the Melbourne machine to seven grand finals in the past 12 seasons, hasn't been used as a motivation tool.

"There's been no mindset or thought process about proving anything or winning things without Coops," Smith said.

"For us, it's an opportunity to defend a title, something no other team has done for a long time so that's certainly in the back of our minds but it's not something we're going to go into a match using as motivation. It's there, we're aware of it, and we want to give ourselves an opportunity to do that."

The Storm will open the NRL Finals on Friday night at AAMI Park, with the winner guaranteed a preliminary final berth.