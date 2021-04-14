Menu
HR complaints process overhaul
News

Brittany Higgins signs major book deal

by Phoebe Loomes
14th Apr 2021 5:27 AM

Brittany Higgins has signed a six-figure book deal to write her memoir, saying she plans to "shine a light on the culture inside the corridors of power".

The former Liberal staffer, who revealed to news.com.au in February she was allegedly raped inside Parliament House by a colleague, signed on to write the book with Penguin Random House Australia.

The deal is worth $250,000, and was agreed on after a three-way auction for the rights, also involving Allen & Unwin and Hachette, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I feel privileged to be afforded the opportunity to share my experience inside Parliament House," Ms Higgins said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"I'm proud to commit half of the royalties for each book sold to the Canberra Rape Crisis Centre who were a lifeline for me in the wake of my sexual assault.

"This book will shine a light on the culture inside the corridors of power and provide a first-hand account of what it was like surviving a media storm that turned into a movement."

Brittany Higgins said she will ‘shine a light on the culture inside the corridors of power’ in an upcoming memoir. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
Ms Higgins alleged in February she'd been raped in the office of then Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

Since that time, Canberra has been rocked by a series of high profile political scandals, numerous allegations of a toxic workplace culture, and angry voter backlash.

"Brittany's story, in her own words, will be a call for desperately needed reform, and a watershed moment Australian women in public life," Penguin Random House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This is the personal account of a young woman who took on the most formidable institution in the county, spoke truth to power and sparked a reckoning with systemic abuse that will be felt for years to come."

 

 

Ms Higgins, a former media adviser to Ms Reynolds, had already decided the direction of her upcoming book, before she approached publishers.

Author and Fairfax columnist Peter FitzSimons assisted Ms Higgins as her "de facto agent" during the negotiation of the deal, the Herald reported.

Julie Berland, the CEO of Penguin Random House ANZ, said she was "moved and angered" by Ms Higgins' story.

"Her fearless pursuit of justice for herself and her resolute truth-telling is an inspiration to me and so many other women.

"She has named behaviours that we have tolerated for far too long."

 

 

