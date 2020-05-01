Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Supplied Britney Spears
Supplied Britney Spears
Music

Britney reveals she burnt gym down

1st May 2020 8:17 AM

Britney Spears made a shocking confession on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing that she burnt down her gym when she left candles out.

"Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately," Spears, 38, said. "I had two candles and, yeah … one thing led to another and I burned it down."

The Toxic singer revealed that she only has two pieces of equipment left, but she created the video to show off her workout "during this time."

US singer Britney Spears at her 2017 concert in Tokyo. Picture: Yoshika Horita/Creativeman Productions via AP
US singer Britney Spears at her 2017 concert in Tokyo. Picture: Yoshika Horita/Creativeman Productions via AP

Spears proceeded to work out, performing some minor weightlifting, leg workouts and yoga.

The singer also addressed the fire in the video's caption.

"It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down," she wrote. "I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM!!!!!!"

Spears said that her alarm went off shortly after "and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."

"Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!!" she continued. "But it could be much worse so I'm grateful."

She finished the post by adding: "Pssss I like working out better outside anyways !!!!"

It was recently reported that Spears' conservatorship had been extended due to the coronavirus outbreak, which delayed court dates.

Spears was supposed to have a hearing regarding her conservatorship last week but attempts to follow social distancing policies led to the hearing having to be rescheduled to July 22, according to Entertainment Tonight.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced here with permission

 

Originally published as Britney reveals she burnt gym down

More Stories

britney spears celebrity entertainment music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 lockdown rules lands G’bah man in jail

        premium_icon COVID-19 lockdown rules lands G’bah man in jail

        News A GOONELLABAH man who disobeyed COVID-19 lockdown restrictions has been sent to jail for two months.

        Developer reveals $18m plan for medium density lot

        premium_icon Developer reveals $18m plan for medium density lot

        News DEVELOPERS of a prime coastal subdivision at Skennars Head have unveiled plans for...

        Property owner loses $4000 after renter refuses to pay

        premium_icon Property owner loses $4000 after renter refuses to pay

        News THE trouble for this Kyogle landlord started before the COVID-19 pandemic, but only...

        Northern Rivers drug supplier faces court

        premium_icon Northern Rivers drug supplier faces court

        News IT’S alleged the man was involved in an organised drug syndicate operating in...