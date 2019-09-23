Menu
British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, leaving hundreds of thousands of holiday makers stranded.
Travel firm collapses: Will it affect you?

23rd Sep 2019 11:40 AM

Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, has collapsed, stranding hundreds of thousands of holiday-makers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

The firm runs hotels, resorts, airlines and cruises for 19 million people a year in 16 countries.

It currently has 600,000 people abroad, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge rescue operation.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and it will work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers home over the next two weeks.

