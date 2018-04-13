Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The success of the Suncorp Stadium double-header in the past two years has led to an expanded
The success of the Suncorp Stadium double-header in the past two years has led to an expanded "Magic Week" in 2019. Photo: Dave Hunt/AAP
Rugby League

Brisbane to host NRL ‘Magic Week’ in 2019

by Staff Writers
13th Apr 2018 11:08 AM

THE Suncorp Stadium double-header is set to be upsized.

Replicating the Super League "Magic Weekend", which has been part of the rugby league calendar in Great Britain since 2007, all 16 teams will feature in eight games of an NRL round to be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium across four days.

According to a report by Channel  7 the NRL is set to schedule the historic round in May next year, taking the place of the double-header that will be played for a third straight year in Round 10. It has drawn more than 95,000 fans the past two years.

Some 150,000 supporters could flood through the Suncorp Stadium gates across the four days, and former Broncos and Queensland great Trevor Gillmeister sees it as a reward to Queensland's loyal rugby league fan base.

"I think it's a sensational idea and people will turn up in their droves," Gillmeister told Channel 7.

Brisbane’s loyal support of the Broncos has been rewarded with a proposed ‘Magic Week’ at Suncorp Stadium next year. Photo: Darren England
Brisbane’s loyal support of the Broncos has been rewarded with a proposed ‘Magic Week’ at Suncorp Stadium next year. Photo: Darren England

"It's a reward for the amount of times they turn up to Broncos games and State of Origin games."

When the NRL Grand Final was locked into Sydney until 2042, the Queensland Government turned its attention to the "Magic Week" concept, with economic benefits estimated at close to $20 million.

Related Items

magic week nrl suncorp stadium trevor gillmeister

Top Stories

    Where to expect roadwork delays on the Northern Rivers

    Where to expect roadwork delays on the Northern Rivers

    News WORKS along the Bruxner Highway between Wollongbar and Goonellabah are among 18 projects currently under way or starting soon.

    • 13th Apr 2018 1:18 PM
    $20,000 for popular junior surfing competition

    $20,000 for popular junior surfing competition

    News Money will be used to install more cameras for the webcast

    • 13th Apr 2018 1:04 PM
    Caravan rollover on Pacific Highway at Ballina

    Caravan rollover on Pacific Highway at Ballina

    News Emergency service crews have been called to the crash at Ballina

    'No danger' to staff, patients after toxic gas leak

    'No danger' to staff, patients after toxic gas leak

    News Health boss said fire crews were able to isolate the area

    Local Partners