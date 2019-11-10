Brisbane’s Roar deal over early season schedule

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 25: Brisbane Roar head coach Robbie Fowler speaks to the media during the round three A-League match between the Brisbane Roar and the Melbourne Victory at Suncorp Stadium on October 25, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 25: Brisbane Roar head coach Robbie Fowler speaks to the media during the round three A-League match between the Brisbane Roar and the Melbourne Victory at Suncorp Stadium on October 25, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler has questioned A-League fixture scheduling that has his side playing three away games in the first month of the season.

Chasing their first A-League win under Fowler, Roar visit Coopers Stadium on Sunday to meet Adelaide United.

Brisbane's only home game so far this season was their 1-0 loss to Melbourne Victory on October 25 at Suncorp Stadium.

Stream every game of The 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Another away game for Robbie Fowler and Brisbane Roar.

They opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Perth Glory at HBF Park on October 13, and last weekend drew 0-0 with Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium.

"When we looked at the fixtures at the start of the season, we knew we had an unbelievably tough start," Fowler said.

"I'm not sure why we've had three away games out of five (weeks, including a bye) and one home game.

"That needs looking at, but we will go with that."

Fowler said the Roar were "close to getting a win".

"Regardless of what people think about us this year, we are playing good football," he said.

George Blackwood is close to returning for Adelaide.

"We're not a million miles away from where we want to be.

"We're not a bad side. We're playing the right way. That's what we're happy with."

Refreshed from a bye, Adelaide have resisted rushing back key players as they plot to unlock the Roar.

Defender Jordan Elsey (knee), striker George Blackwood (glute) and midfielder Mirko Boland (hamstring) all trained this week to push their selection cases for Sunday's clash.

But Reds captain Michael Jakobsen says the trio would not play as club hierarchy took a cautious approach.

"They're on the way, it's a question of not rushing them in so they are 100 per cent fit when they come back and they don't get any new injuries," he said.

Michael Jakobsen is wary of Brisbane’s threat.

While Brisbane have scored just one goal this season, Jakobsen said the visitors' style of play would present some problems for Adelaide.

"The tactical aspect is important," he said.

"Brisbane is playing a quite different game, so we have to adjust to that and figure out where we can hurt them.

"They are quite low when they are defending and then they attack a lot with the fullbacks ... we had to figure out how to open them up.

"They have only scored one (goal) but they are not letting in a lot of goals either, (two).

"There are different things you need to look at but of course you get inspiration from what other teams have done.

"And hopefully we can do it better because it is a hard team to play against."