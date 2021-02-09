Two men, a car and 40,000 coins - what could it mean?

A car covered in five-cent coins cruising around the streets has left onlookers both baffled and amazed. SEE THE PICTURES.

A car covered in five cent coins cruising around Brisbane's inner-city suburbs has left onlookers scratching their heads in amazement.

After being shared on social media over the past few months, residents have pieced together who the mystery vehicle belongs to - a comedy duo famous for pranking.

YouTube duo Marty and Michael - made up of Martin Sokolinski and Michael Broekhuyse - took to their channel in December, gluing $2,000 in five cent coins to their car in order to 'increase its value'.

Marty and Michael's bedazzled Holden Astra is being shared far and wide online. Pic: Facebook

The video shows the pranksters approaching car dealers and trying to sell Michael's Holden Astra - which was deemed to be worth less than $500.

When no dealer wanted to purchase the vehicle, the comedians went to the bank to get thousands of five cent coins in order to 'pump some money' back into the car.

It took three days, six people and 40,000 five cent coins to get the end result - a totally bedazzled car.

"The general reaction from people is confusion, followed by laughter," Martin Sokolinski told The Courier-Mail.

"Whenever we leave the car parked somewhere and come back there's always people around it getting photos with it … Michael even gets jealous of the car sometimes and insists that we glue coins to his entire body as well."

While the car has been popular around the suburbs, the comedians aren't looking to part ways with it.

"We have had a few genuine offers to buy the car, including someone who offered $10K but I think we're going to keep it now because it's become more popular and loved than we are," Mr Sokolinski said.

One Newstead resident shared the car on a popular Facebook community group writing that it made her Monday.

"I was walking back to my car on a boring Monday and was blinded by bling," she said.

"On closer inspection of what seemed to be a glomesh car I see that it's in fact hundreds of 5 cent pieces."

