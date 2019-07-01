Menu
Brisbane’s Bluey takes out top gong

by Cloe Read
1st Jul 2019 5:50 AM
QUEENSLAND'S own children show Bluey has beaten stiff competition to win Most Outstanding Children's Program at the TV Week Logies on the Gold Coast.

Creator Joe Brumm and executive producer Charlie Aspinwall said receiving the award was a surprise.

Bluey’s Charlie Aspinwall and Joe Brumn. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning
Bluey's Charlie Aspinwall and Joe Brumn. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

"It's been a surprise, the scale of it, seeing the feedback of how its making parents want to play with their kids more - that was the most surprising to me, the most gratifying to me," Mr Brumm said.

"We love looking at all the comments online, it's just makes it a joy to make when you see all that positive feedback," Mr Aspinwall said.

Mr Brumm and Mr Aspinwall said they were building their crew in Brisbane with plans to stay there despite hitting the world stage by striking a global broadcast deal with Disney and BBC Studios.

"Hopefully we'll find out in November because we've had the deal with Disney and we're excited about that launch, particularly with keeping the Australian accent in an English-speaking world so it's fairly exciting," Mr Brumm said.

"It's a family show at the end of the day, if you're in a room with a family and the kids are dancing and enjoying it and the parents are laughing at the jokes, it just creates an incredible atmosphere so I think that's where all the buzz is coming from."

Bluey has just inked a broadcast deal with the BBC and Disney.
Bluey has just inked a broadcast deal with the BBC and Disney.

The show, which is booming on ABC's app iView, has just begun producing season two with ratings consistently high.

