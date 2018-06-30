Lions feared for Andrews’ future

JEREMY Cameron has been rubbed out for five weeks for the errant elbow that knocked out Lion Harris Andrews.

After deliberating for over 30 minutes the AFL tribunal rejected the GWS spearhead's argument that the contact was reckless but not intentional.

Cameron's counsel presented video clips of similar incidents that were deemed reckless and argued he had initially been attempting to spoil the ball and only had six/50ths of a second to change position.

They also produced a text message exchange between the two players to highlight Cameron's remorse.

The AFL wanted a six-week penalty and a contrite Cameron afterwards said he accepted the five-week ban.

"I didn't mean to hurt Harris, unfortunately I did and I'm very sorry for that and I hope he gets back to playing football very soon,'' he said.

"I think it was a fair hearing, my main concern at the moment is around Harris and his family, I'm sure it caused him a lot of stress over the past few days and I'm looking forward to seeing him back on the field where he belongs.''

GWS forward Jeremy Cameron fronts the tribunal. Picture: Getty Images

It is the second major suspension involving a Lions player after Sun Steven May was also rubbed out for five weeks for a hit on Lions ruckman Stefan Martin in 2016.

Cameron has also served a previous four week ban for breaking Rhys Mathieson's jaw.

According to Martin, the Lions accepted incidents happened in footy and held no grudges.

"I think most blokes in the AFL are genuinely good blokes," he said.

"There's that fine line you tread. It's going to happen.

"I could do it next week, who knows.

"As long as they show some sort of remorse, everyone's going to accept that."

Andrews suffered a severe concussion and a small bleed on the brain and will not be considered until after an assessment from a neurosurgeon in two weeks' time.

Brisbane said the advice from specialist was that Andrews will make a full recovery.

However, with an alarming history of players' careers being ended by head knocks the Lions will take an ultra-cautious approach to Andrews' return to football.

A bloodied Harris Andrews is stretchered off the ground. Picture: Getty Images

Chairman Andrew Wellington said there was no way to predict how a player would respond when they returned to training and vowed Andrews' well-being would be the number one priority.

Veteran Jonathan Brown and Matt Maguire both finished before they were ready because of concussion while Justin Clarke had to give away footy at just 22-years-of-age when repeated attempts to return to training brought back the symptoms of the concussion.

Martin admitted he feared for Andrews' future when he saw the incident take place.

"It obviously looked really graphic," Martin said.

"It was pretty hard to see Harris on the ground making noises and right out of it.

"We've seen enough times that it can end careers, it would have to go through your mind.''

