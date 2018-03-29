Menu
Clouds will be a bit of a fixture over Brisbane's CBD across the Easter long weekend. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Rain to hang around across Easter weekend

by Jacob Miley
29th Mar 2018 8:56 AM

WITH up to 20mm of rain expected to fall across Brisbane today, southeast Queensland residents have been warned to hold off on any picnics over the long weekend, with showers likely to hang around.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Livio Regano said while Thursday will have the most consistent showers, rain periods would continue into the weekend.

"We will still get a shower or two - probably a few showers through Easter Saturday, a shower or two on Sunday and Easter Monday," he said.

"It's just going to mucky weather the whole time… there will breaks in the cloud and there will be showers in between."

Mr Regano said there was also the potential that a tropical low could bring more rain and wind to the southeast corner.

"That's ex-tropical cyclone Iris because some of the models are now moving it not as far north as they originally thought, which means it could end up being a central coast event rather than a tropical event," he said.

"If that's the case we (the southeast) will get the tail end of that as well and get a few more showers and a little bit more wind.

"It won't be a picnic weekend, but it will be OK."

