Brisbane triathlete is Betten than the rest

BRISBANE professional Sam Betten won the the Kingscliff Triathlon ahead of second-placed Byron Bay athlete Matt Slee in the open men's division on Sunday.

The 30-year-old won the event more than two minutes clear of Slee with a time of one hour, 51 minutes and 46 seconds.

Slee finished in one hour, 53 minutes and 52 seconds, and Coffs Harbour's Dan Stein third at one hour, 57 minutes and nine seconds.

Betten established an early lead with a blistering swim leg where he was out of the water in 17 minutes and 51 seconds.

Slee comes from a cycling background but his best effort was in the run where he was the top-performing athlete.

Tweed Valley professional Jack Orr finished fifth in the open men's division.

In the open women's division, Lennox Head's Pip Taylor was dominant finishing more than four minutes clear of her closest rival.

She came in at two hours, six minutes and 18 seconds while Ballina Triathlon Club member David Crosby finished 13th overall.

A field of more than 1200 turned out at Kingscliff with athletes competing in various distances and joined by 150 juniors.

There was a similar event at Yamba last month which attracted a contingent from the Ballina Triathlon Club after it held the first round.

The Kingscliff Triathlon is also part of the North Coast Inter-Club Series.

"The triathlon in Kingscliff is a real celebration of pre-Christmas racing in a wonderful beachside location,” race director Mike Crawley said. "It's great to welcome so many athletes to Kingscliff. For many it is their first time on the Tweed Coast and it is a great showcase weekend to bring people back for a holiday at another time.”

The event doubled as a fundraiser for the Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club with seven rescue crafts and a team of 25 to protect the 1200 swimmers over six distances.