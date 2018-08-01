Menu
Schoolboy latest pedestrian casualty

by Talisa Eley
1st Aug 2018 6:30 PM

A BOY is in a serious condition after he was struck by a car in Brisbane's north.

The school-aged child suffered head injuries when he was hit on Waterworks Rd, Ashgrove, near the Ashgrove BP service station just before 4pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said critical care paramedics were on board during transport to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Officers are reviewing footage of the accident and speaking with the boy's mother in order to piece together exactly what occurred.

It is unknown if he was alone at the time.

The forensic crash unit was also at the scene.

It is the second serious pedestrian accident in Brisbane in as many days, with a 22-year-old man struck while crossing a main road in Chermside yesterday afternoon.

And it comes as Brisbane City Council rolls out a plan to monitor pedestrian behaviour following a surge in pedestrian incidents in recent months, some fatal.

