Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Famous Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.
Famous Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.
Sport

Brisbane to Gladstone: Black Jack dismasted as 12 withdraw

by Andrew Dawson
3rd Apr 2021 11:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Super maxi Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Bribane to Gladstone yacht race.

QCYC secretary Paul McCowan described conditions as "rough, but not dangerous''.

Competitors were being buffeted by 30 knot winds as a low pressure system forms off the Fraser Coast.

"We started with 36 and 12 of those, including Black Jack, are out of the race.''

Black Jack's crew were fine and the yacht was motoring into Gladstone.

QCYC Commodore Ian Gidlow had predicted a "big breeze''.

RELATED LINKS

GREAT RACE GOOD TO GO AFTER COVID-19 SCARE

ORGANISER HAD SOUGHT AN EXEMPTION IF LOCKDOWN CONTINUED

The yachts which have withdrawn include: Crankster, Hot Seat, Active Again, Alive, Apriori, Black Diamond, Black Jack, Broadsword, Dream Lover, Enchantress, Hasta la Vista and Not A Diamond.

Originally published as Brisbane to Gladstone: Black Jack dismasted, 12 withdraw

brisbane to gladstone yacht race editors picks

Just In

    Football captain dies

    Football captain dies
    • 3rd Apr 2021 9:51 AM

    Just In

      Three dead in horror crash

      Three dead in horror crash
      • 3rd Apr 2021 9:34 AM

      Top Stories

        Boy thought Santa would tell mum about sex abuse: Court

        Premium Content Boy thought Santa would tell mum about sex abuse: Court

        News A North Coast NSW man was found guilty of sexually assaulting his three stepsons.

        Records tumble as NRLX breaks $10m barrier

        Premium Content Records tumble as NRLX breaks $10m barrier

        News The Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange has celebrated its biggest ever week of...

        Daylight savings ends, which way do I wind the clock?

        Premium Content Daylight savings ends, which way do I wind the clock?

        News Good news, you have six months to figure out which way to wind the clock before it...

        Community will leave their mark in the park at coastal village

        Premium Content Community will leave their mark in the park at coastal...

        News Water dragons, banksia flowers, waves, sunshine and ice creams will be featured in...