Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Counter terror police raid Brisbane home

30th Jun 2018 9:24 AM

 

A HOUSE has been raided by counter terrorism police south of Brisbane.

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody and is being questioned by police, Nine News reports.

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said the Brisbane Joint Counter Terrorism Team conducted an operation at Kuraby, 20 minutes south of the Brisbane CBD, but would not provide further detail.

"There is no current risk to the community related to this matter," the spokesperson said.

"No further comment can be made as the matter is ongoing."

The AFP is expected to issue a statement later today.

More to come

brisbane crime editors picks police terror

Top Stories

    Aggressive surfers at iconic break like 'rats in a cage'

    premium_icon Aggressive surfers at iconic break like 'rats in a cage'

    Environment "IT'S a culture of self-entitlement that really needs some adjustment. There's often no sense of decency."

    Who made the Hurford Hardwood Portrait finalists list?

    premium_icon Who made the Hurford Hardwood Portrait finalists list?

    Art & Theatre 69 artworks were chosen from 211 entries

    Where can you get the best fish and chips?

    premium_icon Where can you get the best fish and chips?

    News Vote for the best fish and chip shop

    Want the best seat in the house for road rally?

    premium_icon Want the best seat in the house for road rally?

    Motor Sports Officials are looking for officials

    Local Partners