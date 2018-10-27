‘Cyber-bullying, sexting are real issues’

Teenagers need to reach out for help from their parents. But parents need to be willing to listen without judgment.

A 16-YEAR-OLD from Brisbane's south has written an honest and brutal first-person piece on the pressures teenagers face nowadays, with a stern warning to parents.

Here's what she wrote:

The lines of communication have to be open.

Teenagers are faced with so many different pressures daily from interacting on social media to feeling alone in their struggles.

These pressures at times can be unbearable - and sometimes without the right support have devastating consequences.

I see myself as normal 16-year-old, and now understand the challenges teens face in today's society - something that most adults will never be able to fathom.

Social media can connect people or tear them down.

Social media such as Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter are tools which can either keep people connected or tear people down. These platforms allow people all around the world to share moments with each other but also have a more sinister side to them that can impact younger minds easier.

Teenagers are now being faced and challenged with social media bullying, commonly known as cyber-bullying. Sexting has also become one of the issues teenagers are faced with.

Sexting can get teenagers into trouble.

The pressure to behave in a "cool" way, means sometimes teens are doing things they are not comfortable with and that can cause further issues.

Many teens who get these texts are afraid and embarrassed to tell a trusted adult as they feel they may get into trouble and don't want the person who sent the text to them to get in trouble.

A Brisbane teenager explains pressures youth face nowadays. Photo: File

Technology aside, teenagers still feel the same pressures that have been around forever, the need to feel accepted and fit in and be liked. Not to mention dealing with feeling similar feelings about themselves when they look in the mirror. The need for teenagers to be accepted is beyond exhausting and upsetting.

Many teenagers around the world, like myself, have felt the need to be accepted by their peers.

But when this doesn't happen it results in teenagers bullying and laughing at others because they aren't a typical teenager or aren't "cool" enough.

It is a daily struggle for some teens.

The stress on teenagers, who believe they need to "fit in", can cause them to try and be someone they are not - which can be dangerous. Many teenagers are too afraid to tell their parents that they are being bullied or have been bullied in the past. My advice for parents is to open up the lines of communication without judgment.

If you or someone you know needs help phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.