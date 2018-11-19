Menu
Mitchell Cunningham, Nathan Hounsell and Corey Cullen.
Lawyers front court on fraud charges

by Vanda Carson
19th Nov 2018 12:19 PM
THREE Brisbane solicitors accused of ripping off taxpayers by defrauding Legal Aid have had bans on contacting fellow lawyers eased this morning when they appeared for the first time in court on fraud charges.

Solicitors Corey Cullen, 28, and Mitchell Cunningham, 30, and Nathan Hounsell, who previously worked for Lawler Magill, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning before Magistrate Grace Kahlert, where each was charged with one count of aggravated fraud by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Cullen appeared in person, with his solicitor Peter Saggers, and successfully applied to ease strict bail conditions banning him from contacting co-accused Adam Magill, as well solicitors not charged including Sam Wildermuth from Fisher Dore lawyers and Neil Lawyer from Lawler Magill.

Hounsell did not appear in person, and was represented by barrister Angus Edwards.

Hounsell has agreed to attend court by 4pm today to sign a fresh bail undertaking containing the new conditions allowing him to contact colleagues and co-accused.

Cunningham was represented by barrister Chris Wilson and did not appear in court.

He must report later today to court to sign his new bail with the same conditions as his co-accused.

The trio are due back in court on December 12.

