Luke DeVere has been left out of the Roar squad for their season opener against the Mariners. (Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
Soccer

Roar drops Socceroos defender

by Marco Monteverde
18th Oct 2018 5:14 PM
FORMER Socceroos defender Luke DeVere has paid the price for a disappointing pre-season by being omitted from Brisbane's squad for the Roar's opening match of the A-League season against Central Coast Mariners at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

Such has been the fall of DeVere in Brisbane's defensive pecking order that he hasn't even been named in the Roar's extended round one squad, which will be reduced by two before Sunday's 4pm kick-off.

 

Ex-Greek international Avraam Papadopoulos is certain to occupy one centre-back role, with the other tipped to go to Jacob Pepper ahead of Daniel Bowles.

Late pre-season arrival Alex Lopez has been named in Brisbane's 18-man squad, with the Spaniard locked in battle with Danish enforcer Thomas Kristensen and skipper Matt McKay for two of the three midfield starting spots. The other is certain to go to Stefan Mauk.

Avraam Papadopoulos is certain to occupy a centre-back role. Pics Tara Croser.
The Mike Mulvey-coached Mariners squad includes former Roar prodigy Tommy Oar, but the world's fastest man Usain Bolt won't be coming to Brisbane as he only remains on trial with the Gosford-based club.

