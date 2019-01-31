Brisbane Roar consider poaching coach

Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz has emerged as a leading contender to take charge of Brisbane Roar.

The 49-year-old German mentor's Reds' contract expires at the end of this season, with more than one A-League club interested in his services.

The Roar are in the process of appointing a replacement for the club's longest serving coach John Aloisi, who resigned in December after more than three years at the helm.

Darren Davies, Aloisi's former assistant, is currently coaching Brisbane in an interim capacity.

Davies is yet to declare his interest in becoming Aloisi's official replacement, but is contracted to the club in a coaching capacity until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Kurz and Davies - who is interim coach for the "foreseeable future" - go head-to-head on Saturday night when the Reds host the Roar at Coopers Stadium.

Adelaide officials left the door open for Kurz to be courted by the Roar and other clubs when they recently issued a statement declaring that new contract talks would be delayed until the end of the season.

Roar vice-chairman Chris Fong had informal discussions with Kurz at a weekend function in Adelaide, and is understood to be impressed with the former Kaiserslautern coach.

Kurz, appointed by the Reds in June 2017, led Adelaide to the A-League finals last season as well as 2018 FFA Cup glory.

That's despite a lack of firepower in attack that Kurz has asked the club's owners to rectify in the transfer market.

Should Kurz be the Roar's first-choice to replace Aloisi, he's likely to want to bring with him to Brisbane two members of his Adelaide coaching staff - assistant coach Filip Tapalović and goalkeeper coach Frank Juric.

Kurz isn't the only Adelaide staff member to be linked to the Roar job, with Reds football director Aurelio Vidmar also being touted as a candidate.

Perhaps preparing for Kurz's potential departure, Vidmar is understood to have called for a meeting with a host of leading South Australian coaches in preparation for next season.

The Roar's panel to advise on the recruitment of Aloisi's replacement is set to meet next week to further refine a shortlist of candidates.

Apart from Fong, the panel includes the club's managing director David Pourre, high performance manager Craig Duncan, chairman Rahim Soekasah and football director Pedj Radinovic, former Socceroos defender Jade North, corporate governance specialist Rachel Sakurai and a representative of search and consulting firm SRi Executive.

