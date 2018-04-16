Roar gifted A-League finals berth

WITH his team having defied the odds to qualify for the finals for an eighth successive year, Brisbane coach John Aloisi believes the Roar are good enough to win the A-League championship.

Following their 3-2 away win over Perth Glory on Saturday night, the Roar faced a nervous wait to find out if it was enough to secure a top-six berth.

Much to their relief it was, with Adelaide's effort to beat 10-man Western Sydney 3-2 at ANZ Stadium on Sunday ensuring the Roar sealed sixth spot, with their 35-point effort from 27 matches being two points better than the Wanderers.

Brisbane now meet third-placed Melbourne City in a sudden-death semi-final at AAMI Park on Friday night.

Adelaide, who finished the regular season in fifth spot, take on fourth-placed Melbourne Victory in another sudden-death clash at AAMI Park on Sunday.

Premiers Sydney FC and second-placed Newcastle Jets have the first weekend of the finals series off.

Aloisi was proud of his side's effort to reach the finals after a disrupted season in which Brisbane were hit by a crippling injury toll and off-field problems.

"It's been a really tough season but we've come through it, finished strongly and now we plan to win it (the championship)," Aloisi said.

"We're very optimistic about her chances … but the first thing we need to worry about is beating Melbourne City on Friday."

"This group just doesn't know how to give up. It's a Brisbane Roar way, they don't know how to give up … and that's special."

John Aloisi is confident the Roar can go all the way.

The Roar finished the season with seven wins from their final 11 matches, with their scalps including Sydney FC and the Victory - both away from home.

Aloisi praised Saturday night's two-goal hero Henrique, who proved the difference after coming on in the first-half for the injured Brett Holman.

"He could have easily put his head down that he didn't start ... but he was causing (Perth) problems," he said.

Aloisi and his team arrived back in Brisbane from Perth halfway through the rollercoaster Wanderers-Adelaide clash.

Brisbane are going to the finals.

Oriol Riera put the Wanderers ahead from the penalty spot in the 16th minute, before goals from Papa Baba Diawara and Daniel Adlung gave Adelaide a 2-1 lead.

Marcelo Carrusca equalised for the Wanderers before half-time, and then Riera had the chance to put Western Sydney ahead again from the penalty spot, but his effort was saved by Reds goalkeeper Paul Izzo.

The match took another twist in the 62nd minute when Wanderers midfielder Keanu Baccus was sent off for lashing out at Adelaide attacker Johan Absalonsen.

Reds substitute Ryan Kitto puts the Wanderers out of their misery with the match-winning goal in the 80th minute.