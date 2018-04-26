Menu
Jade North of the Roar
Soccer

Ex-Socceroo leaves Brisbane Roar after six-year stint

26th Apr 2018 10:30 AM

BRISBANE Roar have confirmed the departure of defender Jade North after six years with the club.

The 41-time Socceroo joined the Roar during the 2012-13 A-League season and has played 115 games since his arrival.

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone at the Club for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of such a special Club," North said.

Australian Socceroos training at Carrara on the Gold Coast. Jade North.
"To the boys, I'd like to wish them good luck in the future and I believe this talented group has the potential to be successful in the years ahead.

"From the kit man, to the football department, along with our dedicated administration, I'd like to say thank you for your hard work.

"I'll never forget our passionate fans and winning that 2013/14 Championship at Suncorp Stadium against the Wanderers in front of a sea of orange.

"Queensland has embraced my family and I by always making us feel at home. I'm not sure what my short-term future holds but as one door closes another one opens."

Roar head coach John Aloisi was full of praise for the 36-year-old and described him as a club legend.

Roar coach John Aloisi, vice-captain Jade North at the Roar's new training facility
"Jade'o is a Club legend who has achieved everything as a footballer. He is a leader both on and off the field and on behalf of the BRFC family I'd like to thank him for his hard work and contribution over the past six seasons," Aloisi said.

"As a former teammate and having the pleasure to coach Jade, he is an outstanding defender and a top professional. I'd like to wish him the best of luck with his future endeavours."

"Winning a Championship and being such an invaluable member of our Club over the last six seasons, I'm sure Jade will hold a special place in the hearts of our fans."

The move continues the clean out at Brisbane after 38-year-old striker Massimo Maccarone's departure was announced days earlier.

