Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police responded to what they called a 'bomb'threat' at a service station in Fortitude Valley. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Police responded to what they called a 'bomb'threat' at a service station in Fortitude Valley. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Crime

Police respond to Queensland ‘bomb threat’

by Sophie Chirgwin
25th Sep 2018 6:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is assisting police following an armed robbery and suspicious device at a service station in Fortitude Valley this morning.

At about 1:20am, the 50-year-old walked onto the ground of a Barry Parade business and placed a "suspicious looking" device next to a petrol pump, with police treating the situation as a bomb threat.

He proceeded to walk inside and threatened the attendant to give him money from the cash register.

The male staff member complied, and police believe the man fled in a taxi with money and goods.

Police located the man near the corner of Brookes Street and St Paul's Terrace and he was taken into custody.

The Explosive Ordinance Response Team (EORT) inspected the device and declared it non-suspicious just before 5am.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Related Items

bomb threat crime fortitude valley police

Top Stories

    'Lonely' Lismore bishop can't quit, even if he wanted to

    premium_icon 'Lonely' Lismore bishop can't quit, even if he wanted to

    News "YOU would not become a bishop if you wanted to enjoy yourself”.

    Police injured as manhunt for robber continues

    Police injured as manhunt for robber continues

    Breaking Three arrested, one still on the run after pursuit

    Bid to reopen Kimberley Kampers hits big snag

    premium_icon Bid to reopen Kimberley Kampers hits big snag

    Business Is this the end for this Ballina business?

    Sister says relationship 'broken' after Universal Medicine

    premium_icon Sister says relationship 'broken' after Universal Medicine

    News Witness 'horrified' over 'chakra-puncture' therapy 　

    Local Partners