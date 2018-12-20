Vukona: Bullets must fire up

Brisbane hardman Mika Vukona says the Bullets need to bring the defensive hustle and muscle if they want to match the trademark aggression of the league-leading Perth on Friday night.

The five-time NBL championship winner missed last week's loss to Adelaide with a calf injury but the power forward makes a welcome return for the Brisbane Convention Centre showdown with the Wildcats.

Brisbane were also missing the same fire that carried them to back-to-back wins over defending champion Melbourne and Vukona said they could ill-afford being off the boil again.

"We've come into this week pretty focused, really disappointed in last week's performance. We should have really backed up those two Melbourne wins,'' he said.

"These guys (Perth) are top of the table for a reason and we've just got to match their intensity right now.

"Our defence has to improve a lot from the last game, our aggressiveness, our intensity and just our willingness to go that extra bit.''

The fourth-placed Bullets have Illawarra and Adelaide breathing down their neck on the NBL ladder but Vukona said Brisbane could not let that become a distraction.

Brisbane have to show their teeth against the Wildcats. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

"It's always going to be in the back of your mind but right now we've just got to concentrate on what we need to do (each game),'' he said.

"We haven't really done much in this league so far. We've got seven wins but we need to get more than that. If we try to focus on that top four you lose sight pretty quickly.''

He said limiting Wildcats star Bryce Cotton was crucial as the reigning MVP was the X-factor, emotional leader and multiskilled offensive weapon all rolled into one for Perth.

Bryce Cotton is always the danger man. (Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

The last time the clubs met in Round 5, it was Cotton who hit the game-winning dagger in the final seconds, so they know the damage he can do.

Meanwhile, Bullets and Australian coach Andrej Lemanis remains hopeful NBA star Ben Simmons will make himself available for the Boomers at next year's World Cup.

"We've had really good dialogue with Ben," Lemanis said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

"He's keen to make himself available to play for Australia. He does have a few things going on in this off-season, so we're sort of just working with those.

"The dialogue is good, it's strong and the door is open. When he's ready to walk through it, we'll welcome him with open arms."

