Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Gabba is set to play host to a Test over Australia Day. Picture: Tara Croser
The Gabba is set to play host to a Test over Australia Day. Picture: Tara Croser
Cricket

Gabba punted down Test venue pecking order

by Robert Craddock
30th Apr 2018 11:20 AM

GOLD Coast's Metricon Stadium will host a major international match for the first time but the Gabba has been downgraded as a Test venue in cricket's new summer schedule.

Metricon will host a T20 game between Australia and South Africa in November in a decision which will be formally announced at a press conference later today.

The Gabba Test however has been shunted to the Australia Day weekend in January when Sri Lanka will play a day-night fixture in the first Test of a two-Test series featuring another game in Canberra.

Brisbane has missed out on one of the four Tests against India earlier in the summer which have gone to Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said earlier in the summer the Gabba's place in the national pecking order had fallen and this schedule is proof of that.

Queensland officials are proud of Australia's 30-year unbeaten record at the Gabba but the ground has been outstripped in the bidding process by more modern venues.

Related Items

Top Stories

    Three-car crash on Pacific Highway at Ballina

    Three-car crash on Pacific Highway at Ballina

    News SOUTHBOUND traffic is being affected by a crash on the highway this afternoon.

    • 30th Apr 2018 12:37 PM
    Trail of destruction after 100km/h chase at Casino

    Trail of destruction after 100km/h chase at Casino

    Crime "I thought it would get impounded ... it's my mum's car”

    Toddler, 2, hurt in crash after dad falls asleep

    Toddler, 2, hurt in crash after dad falls asleep

    Crime Man made admissions to police about drug use

    Local Partners