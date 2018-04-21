Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Rayner picks up another possession last Saturday against Richmond in the best game of his young career to date.
Cameron Rayner picks up another possession last Saturday against Richmond in the best game of his young career to date. Darrian Traynor
AFL

Brisbane Lions' No.1 draft pick starting to find his feet

by TERRY MALLINDER
21st Apr 2018 8:00 AM

CAMERON Rayner was in unfamiliar territory during the first three rounds of the season, his self-belief wavering.

Taken with the coveted No.1 pick in last year's National Draft, the prized recruit was thrown straight into the deep end with the Brisbane Lions.

"I'm usually a pretty confident person, I'm not going to lie you, but you start to wonder 's--t, am I good enough to be out here?'" the usually laidback 18-year-old said.

"It was pretty difficult ... to prove to myself that I actually can do it."

In his baptism by fire, he gathered a total of just 21 disposals in losses to St Kilda, Melbourne and Port Adelaide.

"It was exciting to play my first game," he said. "Whether I played well or not, I was just happy to be out there.

"(But) it does take a bit of time to settle in, get used to playing with a different group of boys.

"You go from being the person who needs to get all the clearances, kick all the goals ... now you've got players in the midfield who get the clearances, players in the forward line who kick the goals.

"I'm still going through that process of where I actually fit into the team."

But, dispelling any doubts he or anyone else might have had about his ability, Rayner was the Lions' best player in last weekend's loss to Richmond in just his fourth appearance.

He gathered 22 disposals, including 12 contested, and led the team for forward-50m entries (six) and contested grabs (three), showing his strength at one stage to outmuscle key Tigers defender David Astbury in a marking contest before kicking a goal

"I spent a bit more time in the midfield and was able to go forward and have an impact," Rayner said.

"I've got a lot more confidence going into the next couple of games."

Dayne Zorko and Cameron Rayner.
Dayne Zorko and Cameron Rayner.

 

His power through his legs and torso is a hallmark of his game, and not surprisingly he is often compared to the man who kicked six goals for the Tigers last week, Dustin Martin.

Lions vice-captain Dayne Zorko even said this week that Rayner was still yet to unleash his Dusty-like fend-off.

"That's the way I've played since a junior," Raynder said, "as that explosive midfield forward.

"I think if you get compared to a player like that (Martin) you've got to be happy with that."

Rayner has added 3kg since arriving at the club in late November. Weight hasn't always been kind to him.

He was left out of an under-12 representative team because he was too small.

"Lucky enough I had a bit of a growth spurt and thickened out a little bit," he said.

"That helps the way I play my footy, being able to use your body around the contest."

Rayner has all the makings of living up to his No.1 draft billing - and the Lions must be rapt loyalty is one of his attributes.

Cameron Rayner made a slow start. Picture: AAP
Cameron Rayner made a slow start. Picture: AAP

An Essendon Grammar graduate, he grew up as part of a "crazy Essendon family".

"If you weren't Essendon, Dad probably wouldn't speak to you," he said.

But Brisbane "is home now". Before even playing a senior game he re-signed until 2021.

"It was a bit of a statement to show the club was moving in the right direction," he said.

"A lot of people in the AFL world have such a bad perception of Brisbane, thinking people are going to come up here and not going to like it. I'm pretty lucky to be here."

Rayner will contest his first QClash at the Gabba tomorrow.

"I think there is just a little bit of extra feeling. Not that we speak about, it, but you feel that there is," he said.

"The first thing we did after the Richmond game was say 'forget about that one', and hopefully redeem ourselves this week."

Related Items

afl brisbane lions cameron rayner sportfeature
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'We know who they are': Locals fed up with young criminals

    'We know who they are': Locals fed up with young criminals

    Crime BALLINA residents say it's time to name and shame the "little sh---” who are breaking into cars, vandalising property and setting cars on fire.

    Pam's 42 years at popular Chinese restaurant

    Pam's 42 years at popular Chinese restaurant

    News Lismore "gem” says it's finally time to retire

    FINAL DECISION: Council reveals fate of 200-year-old tree

    FINAL DECISION: Council reveals fate of 200-year-old tree

    Environment Ballina council has been considering whether to chop it down

    Universal Medicine under the spotlight

    Universal Medicine under the spotlight

    News Northern Rivers group responds to news of investigation

    Local Partners