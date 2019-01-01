Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Tennis and Racquet Sports premium_icon Murray returns with routine win

NORTHERN STAR FORMALS 2018: Ballina Coast High

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

The first images from the Deepwater disaster zone have appeared.

News premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: First photos from inside Deepwater...

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

News premium_icon FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

News

News premium_icon Raging fire rains embers on Coast homes

Swimming

Swimming premium_icon YOUR SPORT: 160 swimmers test out Alstonville's new...

A truck has crashed over a bridge on Teven Road, Teven.

News premium_icon PHOTOS, VIDEO: Watch truck bridge crash rescue

A gorgeous photo taken on the farm.

News PHOTOS: Beautiful Northern Rivers through your...

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

Politics

Politics premium_icon PHOTOS: Thomas George's career in photos

Just saying hello.

News AMAZING NATURE: Readers share their pics

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Truck crashes near Bexhill

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Massive operation to clear truck crash...

This time-lapse video shows Wednesday evening's storm, approaching Lismore from Casino. The hour-long video, shot at 5 second intervals, was supplied by Northern Star reader Michael Rodgers, who lives at Fernside, west of Lismore.

Weather premium_icon WATCH: The makings of a fatal super storm

Young boys tend to cattle at Casino Show in 1965.

Whats On premium_icon Shows, coming to a town near you

PERFECT PERCH: A pelican watches over Evans Head boat harbour.

News 13 sublime images from around the region

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun and fashions from the Lismore Cup

1960s race fashion at the Lismore Turf Club.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore Cup fashions from the 1960s

Taylah Mcwhirter sent in this gorgeous photo of her horse.

Pets & Animals premium_icon We'll go riding on the horses, yeah, yeah

Two Raiders supporters have plenty to say to the Ballina crowd.

Rugby League premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from the NRRRL grand final

Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

Sport

Sport premium_icon Behind the scenes: Ballina Seagulls prepare for NRRRL...

Offbeat

Offbeat YOUR TATTOOS: 40 tough stickers worth checking out

News

News YOUR TATTOOS: 19 of the best tattoos we've seen

Fiona Gray: "Ollie Whippet left at the pound when he was 3 years old. Came to live with us at the beach 6 years ago. Happiest dog ever!"

Pets & Animals Spoilt, loved: Second chances for gorgeous rescue...

Tennis and Racquet Sports

Murray returns with routine win

By Paul Malone
1st Jan 2019 5:36 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

ADMITTING he had been "killed'' by watching others carve up the spoils of tennis, Andy Murray had an ideal, two-set start to his Australian Open build-up Tuesday.

Murray put away Sydney wildcard James Duckworth 6-3 6-4 in his Brisbane International return.

The dual Wimbledon champion was playing his first match since October, when he opted to take a break and strengthen the suspect hip that ruined his 2018 season, dropping his ranking to No.256.

While Murray held off hip surgery in late 2017 and then underwent an operation after being unable to play in Australia last January.

"I'm happy to be back out here and will try to enjoy as much as I can - I don't know how much longer playing tennis will last,'' said Murray.

"We'll see. It kills me I haven't been able to be there, competing.

 

"The top three spots in the ATP rankings are being taken up by the same three guys (as when I left). There is going to come a time when the youngsters take over. It's amazing what the three of them (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer) are doing - I hope to play them again.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs for me to get back on the court competing again.''

Murray will play fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the Brisbane second round.

The Scot showed endurance in an 18-stroke rally at 4-4 in the second set, hitting a forehand pass.

"For a first match after quite a long break, it was all right,'' he said.

Experience the best of international tennis LIVE. SIGN UP NOW!

andy murray brisbane international daniil medvedev novak djokovic rafael nadal roger federer
News Corp Australia