Lynn lashes out but can't save Heat

Sydney Sixers have extended the Brisbane Heat’s BBL winless streak to three games despite this moment of madness from Justin Avendano.

Sydney Sixers have extended the Brisbane Heat’s BBL winless streak to three games despite this moment of madness from Justin Avendano.

SYDNEY Sixers have extended the Brisbane Heat's BBL winless streak to three games, but there were plenty of moments when the result didn't look so assured.

Whether it was Chris Lynn and Max Bryant exploding at the crease, or a moment of madness from Sixers debutant Justin Avendano - the Sixers had to work hard the whole way to chase down the Heat's 165.

Here are the best moments from the match at Carrara Stadium.

BRYANT WASTES NO TIME

After a winless start to the season, the Heat needed something early to lift its spirits and build some confidence.

And teenage opener Bryant knew exactly how to do it.

The 19-year-old - also known as Lynn and Brendon McCullum's 'baby bash brother' - exploded inside the first three overs to get the Heat off to a perfect start.

Max Bryant showed no fear.

He crushed a massive six over long mid-on off the bowling of Ben Manenti on the fifth ball of the innings. That set the tone for his knock before he made a single next ball to be on strike for the second over.

Bryant then crushed Manenti's fellow spinner Steve O'Keefe for 18 runs, picking up a further three fours and one six.

He was ultimately there for a good time and not a long time as he was caught in the deep in the fourth over for 34 off 18.

LYNN'S TWIN MONSTER SIXES

After Bryant's big start, the Sixers wrestled back the momentum and after a handful of wickets, had the Heat on the ropes.

Lynn ticked along at a respectable rate but around him the wickets fell. McCullum was gone for eight, Joe Burns for four and Ben Cutting for a duck.

That left the Heat at 5-91 after 12 overs and scrambling to pull together a strong total.

But Lynn held firm... and then exploded.He held a steady pace until he brought up his 50 off 37 balls. He then freed his arms and attacked the Sixers quicks with some brutal stroke play.

Chris Lynn was going bang.

His innings was highlighted by two sixes in particular - one which went almost as high as it did long (98 metres) and another that broke the 100-metre barrier.

In the end, Lynn walked off with five maximums and 84 runs off 55 balls.

He was trapped in front in the last over by Tom Curran, but still pulled his side to a strong total of 164, although it proved to not be enough.

DEBUTANT'S BIZARRE BRAIN FADE

Marnus Labuschagne eat your heart out.

What Justin Avendano was thinking - we don't know. He probably doesn't either.

The 25-year-old opener was handed his debut by the Sixers after a string of low scores from Jack Edwards.

And the move looked to be the right one, as he looked in total control on 30 and continued to build a good partnership with captain Moises Henriques.

The pair added 46 runs to the scoreboard and put the Sixers' run chase firmly on track after a slow start.

But what happened next had the potential to derail everything and triggered two quick wickets.

Henriques called for a quick single but Avendano jogged as he approached the crease. Little did he know that Cutting had fired a rocket at his stumps, which he hit directly.

Avendano appeared to have no idea where the ball was and didn't ground his bat as he arrived at the crease.

Third umpire replays confirmed his worst fears and he was gone for 30 off 24.

"That's club cricket," former Test great Andrew Symonds said.

"It was a comfortable single, he's only got himself to blame.

"That's a coach killer that is. That can send the coach absolutely wild."

WHAT'S NEXT

The Brisbane Heat go on the road and will face the Perth Scorchers at Perth Stadium on January 5.

Meanwhile, the Sixers also travel - to Tasmania where they will face the undefeated Hobart Hurricanes on January 4.