Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caleb Alan Wills (right) leaves the District Court on Monday. He has been found not guilty dangerous driving causing the death of a cyclist. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
Caleb Alan Wills (right) leaves the District Court on Monday. He has been found not guilty dangerous driving causing the death of a cyclist. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
News

Driver found not guilty over cyclist death

by Vanessa Marsh
29th Aug 2018 4:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Brisbane driver charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a cyclist has been found not guilty after a three-day trial.

Caleb Alan Wills, 23, was charged with the offence in February last year after he collided with cyclist on Moggill Rd at Chapel Hill.

The cyclist, 50-year-old Richard Burden was thrown from his bike and later died from serious head injuries.

During the trial, lawyers for Wills said the 23-year-old had not been driving dangerously at the time of the collision and urged the jury to find him not guilty.

Witnesses to the crash gave evidence they had not seen Wills speeding or driving erratically before the collision.

Other drivers nearby at the time of the 5am crash said it was still dark and that Wills had rushed to Mr Burden's aid after the collision.

It took the jury less than three hours to deliver a verdict.

cycling editors picks road rules

Top Stories

    'It needs to be fixed': Authorities to meet on deadly bypass

    premium_icon 'It needs to be fixed': Authorities to meet on deadly bypass

    News TOO much tragedy has already unfolded at this Alstonville black spot, now it's time for a solution.

    Much-loved cat survives 7 days stuck 10m up a tree

    premium_icon Much-loved cat survives 7 days stuck 10m up a tree

    Offbeat Distraught family thought something terrible had happened

    1 mayor, 1 council boss in our 70 Most Influential list

    1 mayor, 1 council boss in our 70 Most Influential list

    News Five mayors and five GMs in our region, but not all made the cut

    Driver, 17, was allegedly in stolen car at time of crash

    Driver, 17, was allegedly in stolen car at time of crash

    News Teen in serious condition, critical incident investigation launched

    Local Partners