A police officer from the Brisbane region has been stood down from all duties after a ‘notice to appear’ for allegedly stealing while off-duty.
Cop stood down for alleged stealing

by Cormac Pearson
5th May 2020 12:39 PM
A CONSTABLE from Brisbane has been stood down after he was issued with a notice to appear for stealing while he was off-duty.

The 45-year-old officer will be stood down from official duty but will still undertake 'non-operational duties.'

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

