Crime

Officer to plead guilty to hacking

by Vanessa Marsh
29th May 2019 1:53 PM
A QUEENSLAND police officer accused of a computer hacking and misuse offence has told a court he intends to plead guilty to the charge.

Stuart Walter Ernest Crawford, a 50-year-old police constable who serves in the Brisbane region, was charged with using a restricted computer without consent.

He faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his lawyer said the officer intended to plead guilty.

According to the Queensland Police, Crawford has been stood down from official duty with the police and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The charge stems from an incident alleged to have happened on December 12, 2018.

Crawford's case was listed for sentence on June 26.

crime editors picks hacking queensland police

