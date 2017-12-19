Brisbane chefs start new venture in Byron Bay

Two Brisbane chefs are set to open a new modern Asian restaurant in Byron Bay.

Two Brisbane chefs are set to open a new modern Asian restaurant in Byron Bay. Patrick Gorbunovs

TWO Brisbane chefs are set to open a new restaurant at the former home of Hogs Breath Cafe in Byron Bay's Jonson St.

Adam Marino and Martyn Ridlings have teamed up to create delicious, modern pan-Asian cuisine at Ryce, which is reported to open this week.

The contemporary Asian restaurant will be a far cry from the steak-dominated menu offered by the venue's predecessor of 22 years with plenty of vegan options to be served on the menu.

Mr Marino told The Courier Mail that Ryce would be plating up dishes including Cape Grim sirloin and a green tea and Kaffir lime noodle offering with a vision to eventually serve more progressive Thai influenced dishes.

"I've got the Asian skills and Martin's got the plating skills,” Mr Marino said.

"And we'll be doing lots of tasty vegan food because it's Byron Bay.”

Hogs Breath Cafe shut its doors on October 31 after more than two decades in Byron Bay's village centre.