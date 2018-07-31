Broncos won’t match massive Oates offer

Corey Oates could be bound for Belmore. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

WAYNE Bennett fears the Broncos are in danger of losing Corey Oates, admitting Brisbane cannot win a bidding war as the Bulldogs launched a multi-million dollar poaching raid on the Queensland Origin star.

Oates could be the second Broncos player to leave Red Hill at the end of the season following prop Korbin Sims' defection to St George Illawarra.

The Broncos have gone on a retention spree, locking up exciting young prospects Payne Haas (2024), David Fifita (2020), Matt Lodge (2020), Jaydn Su'A (2020), Jamayne Isaako (2022) and Test star Matt Gillett (2022).

Sims was the first player to feel the salary cap squeeze and the Broncos are now in danger of losing Oates to a cashed-up rival.

In a spicy prelude to Thursday night's crucial clash at ANZ Stadium, Canterbury is attempting to lure Oates to Belmore with the carrot of switching to the forward pack.

Oates, 23, cannot finalise his future until he severs ties with his manager next month, opening the door for at least one Sydney club to offer him $700,000-a-season to leave the Broncos.

Corey Oates dunks the ball over the crossbar at training. Picture: AAP Image

Oates has developed into a Maroons winger during his 114-game career at the Broncos, but coach Bennett admitted he could lose him.

"The reality is we can't match the offers for Corey," Bennett said.

"Look, I hope we keep him, but I really don't know if we can.

"He's a hell of a winger and he knows that's his position. It's become a bit of a game now where Corey and me joke about it (wanting to play back row) but he knows he's a winger at the Broncos.

"With the amount of players we've had to retain, we can't compete with the offers for Corey, so I guess it's up to him and whether he wants to stay at our club."

Oates came through the junior grades as a backrower but has made a name for himself on the wing.

At 192cm and 105kg, Oates has the frame to fire in the forwards, but the Broncos hold fears over his longevity given his injury history.

Corey Oates has been offered $700,000 per season to leave the Broncos. Picture: AAP Image

Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough said Oates was one of the NRL's top wingers, but had to do what was best for his future.

"He's been here for a while now and is a great character to have around the club," he said.

"The way he carries the ball at the back of the field is great for us. To have that big winger is really good.

"He'll have to do a bit more (tackling in the forwards).

"It's up to him. It's his decision. It's up to the individual himself and what he feels comfortable doing.

"There's no pressure from other guys because it is a business as we know. You've got to make sure you're happy with the way you're going in life and decision you make."

Korbin Sims is heading to the Dragons after the end of the 2018 season. Picture: AAP Image

After two seasons in Brisbane, Sims said he was "forced out" of the club but was happy to link with brother Tariq at the Dragons next year.

"Unfortunately I was forced out but that's football," he said.

"I'm not going to cry about it for too long.

"Pete Nolan (Broncos recruitment boss), the club and Wayne himself made it very clear that they wanted to keep me here and stay here to build on what we've been working on.

"Unfortunately the business side of things takes over when stuff like that happens.

"There's no grudges here. I've really loved my time at the club. Hopefully the next five or six weeks leading into the finals is going to be enjoyable."