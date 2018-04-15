Broncos yet to offer Sims extension

KORBIN Sims has appealed for Wayne Bennett to keep him at Brisbane with the aggressive prop outlining his desire to finish his career at the Broncos.

Off-contract at season's end, Sims is playing for his future at Red Hill and can make a statement of intent in Friday night's blockbuster against the Storm at Suncorp Stadium.

The Courier-Mail understands the Broncos have yet to table a formal offer for Sims, prompting his management to explore the open market to source options for the Queensland Origin hopeful.

Thrust into the starting side three weeks ago, Sims played off the bench against the Warriors on Saturday night, a blow for a player who needs every minute possible to clinch another contract.

NRL BOSS: Lodge will pay victims if he wants new contract

Match report: New halves ignite Broncos to win over Warriors

Five things: Broncos find winning formula, next superstar

Korbin Sims wants to stay in Brisbane. Pic Peter Wallis

The 26-year-old is determined to muscle up against defending premiers the Storm to prove to Bennett he is worth retaining, admitting he has no plans to leave the Broncos club he first joined as a teenager.

"I want to stay here," Sims said.

"Being off-contract is never easy, especially when you have to do the right things to get that extra contract.

"I am trying to play some decent football at the moment, trying to lock down my spot off the bench and doing the best I can there first for the team.

"There was a time where I got a chance to start (against the Titans a fortnight ago) and didn't do too well, but that's fine by me.

"I will do the best I can and at the moment my best footy is off the bench. I'm happy to do that.

"Whatever Wayne decides for the club and the team, I have to live with it, but my goal is to stay here for the rest of my career."

Sims was excellent in Brisbane's Round 3 win against the Wests Tigers, running for 158 metres and making 32 tackles in a 50-minute performance off the bench.

Korbin Sims in action for the Broncos.

He was promoted to the starting side to replace the injured Tevita Pangai Jr against the Titans the following week, but dropped his first carry of the game, an error that was publicly criticised by coach Bennett.

The arrival of Matt Lodge and emergence of Pangai Jr this year has seen Sims relegated to the bench and it is a role he is still adapting to.

"It's a different role for me starting off the bench," he said.

"I'm trying to lift the game and not let the intensity of the game drop when the bench players come on for that rotation.

"At the moment I'm getting better with my game and happier in spots. There is still plenty to work on."