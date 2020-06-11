Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A company surfing the growing global need for batteries hopes to raise nearly $23 million to keep going as it continues to suffer big losses.
A company surfing the growing global need for batteries hopes to raise nearly $23 million to keep going as it continues to suffer big losses.
Business

Battery maker chasing up to $22.9 million in fresh funds

by Anthony Marx
11th Jun 2020 8:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAP IN HAND

Batteries will power our cars, homes and industries in the future but getting there won't be cheap or easy.

A perfect illustration of this can be found in Redflow, the loss-making Brisbane battery maker which has gone back to the market with cap in hand.

Redflow announced another in a long series of capital raisings yesterday (THURS), seeking an immediate $6.25 million but aiming for up to $22.9 million to bankroll its global activities through June next year.

The company, headed by boss Tim Harris (illustrated), specialises in what's known as zinc-bromine batteries, as distinct from the lithium-ion variety which powers cars, garden tools and the like.

A large scale battery made up from zinc-bromine modules designed by Redflow
A large scale battery made up from zinc-bromine modules designed by Redflow

With a manufacturing plant in Thailand, Redflow has chalked up some wins in the past few years targeting telcos, remote areas and industrial facilities. They've got a toehold in South Africa, New Zealand and China.

But it's been a tough slog for Redflow, which joined the ASX 10 years ago after raising $17.5 million and has yet to turn a profit.

Indeed, it's been nothing but red ink so far, with a $3.7 million net loss in the December half and an $11.6 million net loss in the last financial year.

The firm, which most recently raised $8.4 million in May last year, still has about $5 million cash in the bank and no debt. A $2 million tax rebate for R&D and cost cutting efforts, including a salary trim for senior executives, have also helped.

Ultimately, Redflow is counting on the accuracy of forecasters, who have predicted the world's market for so-called "redox flow'' batteries will be worth $US4.5 billion by 2028.

The wider global energy storage sector is tipped to hit a whopping $620 billion by 2040.

Even so, investors appeared underwhelmed with Redflow's latest fundraising campaign, sending its shares down slightly to close at a mere 2.5 cents. They originally floated at $1.

business redflow

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        premium_icon ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        News THE “cheeky” and “tirelessly adventurous” author, based on the Far North Coast, has passed away.

        Closing immediately: SCU shuts down football centre

        premium_icon Closing immediately: SCU shuts down football centre

        Sport MORE than 1500 players and 150 coaches have gone through the centre’s programs.

        RECORD HAUL: $22M worth of cannabis seized south of Lismore

        premium_icon RECORD HAUL: $22M worth of cannabis seized south of Lismore

        News POLICE raided a remote property and arrested four men.

        Like a phoenix, Rappville School rises from the ashes

        premium_icon Like a phoenix, Rappville School rises from the ashes

        News WE’VE taken every day as it comes, principal says of the school’s resilience.