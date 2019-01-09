Brisbane bat leads the way with a century

BIG EFFORT: Brisbane North batsman Hayden O'Connor scored 108 not out against Lismore in the LJ Hooker League Under-13 carnival at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

BRISBANE North batsman Hayden O'Connor scored 108 not out against Lismore in the LJ Hooker Under-13 carnival at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

It was a determined effort from O'Connor with most of his runs coming in a 120-run partnership with John Morrissey before he was dismissed for 60.

"It's a great effort, very rarely in a 50-over game in this age division will you see a kid bat through and score a hundred,” coach Aaron Mills said.

"He got to about 60 and it was like he hit a brick wall, but he found some more energy and finished things off really well.

"All the boys dream of doing something like that and that's given us a good chance of finishing at the top of our pool.”

It is the second century for O'Connor after he scored his first playing for Albany Creek just outside of Brisbane in his junior association in November.

He was at the crease for two-and-half-hours yesterday and hit 11 fours on his way to a hundred.

"I'm a bit tired now, I won't be able to bowl much,” Hayden said. "I've been trying to improve my batting and I was coming off a duck yesterday so I'm really happy.

"Everyone that batted today went well and I think we can have a good week.”

Brisbane North finished 4-262 after 45 overs and Lismore came out fired up for the run chase with opening batsman Harrison Thompson scoring 59 runs.

Joseph McKenna was the pick of the Brisbane bowlers with a much-improved Lismore finishing 8-170.

In other games, North Shore batsman Hamish Reynolds scored 99 in a massive 209-run win over North Coast at Saunders Oval.

Elsewhere, Ballina batsman Max Ingram scored 63 and Sam Harding scored 61 in a six-wicket loss against Hunter Valley at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Tamworth batsman Tom Aitken scored 72 runs in an 88-run win over Newcastle President's at Kingsford Smith Park.

Hawkesbury won its second straight game with a three-wicket win over Bears.