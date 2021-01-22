Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fitstop Australia is looking to open a location in Tweed Heads.
Fitstop Australia is looking to open a location in Tweed Heads.
News

Brisbane-based gym franchise set to make Fitstop in Tweed

Adam Daunt
22nd Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gym junkies and fitness fanatics can rejoice with Fitstop expanding their operations to Tweed Heads.

A development application for Fitstop Tweed Heads was lodged with Tweed Shire Council this week, which will see a Fitstop moving into 16-32 Wharf Street Tweed Heads.

The Brisbane-based franchise has grown rapidly to 42 franchise locations since it launched franchises of the business in 2017 with a Kingscliff site also in the works.

 

Fitstop Australia is headed to Tweed Heads.
Fitstop Australia is headed to Tweed Heads.

 

Fitstop is a group based functional training facility which provide 45 minute workouts under the direction of one personal trainer/ Instructor. Each class is pre-programmed for measured progression and accounts for various levels of fitness and ability.

The $195,580 estimated cost of the development will see the gym replace a former chemist with the installation of amenities, a workout area and artificial turf strength equipment as well as branding.

Unlike other gyms, Fitstop is effectively members only as it only performs classes at select times and is closed to public access outside of class times.

northern rivers community northern rivers councils northern rivers property tweed heads local news tweed shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        185 homes set to temporarily lose water

        Premium Content 185 homes set to temporarily lose water

        News Council will be doing essential work on water mains next week.

        Drivers warned to stay safe over long weekend

        Premium Content Drivers warned to stay safe over long weekend

        News Operation Australia Day 2021 will see police targeting unsafe and dangerous...

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Lismore

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Lismore

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Lismore

        Woman fights allegation she took $66k from parents, employer

        Premium Content Woman fights allegation she took $66k from parents, employer

        News The Lismore woman is accused of making fraudulent transactions