Brisbane-based gym franchise set to make Fitstop in Tweed

Gym junkies and fitness fanatics can rejoice with Fitstop expanding their operations to Tweed Heads.

A development application for Fitstop Tweed Heads was lodged with Tweed Shire Council this week, which will see a Fitstop moving into 16-32 Wharf Street Tweed Heads.

The Brisbane-based franchise has grown rapidly to 42 franchise locations since it launched franchises of the business in 2017 with a Kingscliff site also in the works.

Fitstop is a group based functional training facility which provide 45 minute workouts under the direction of one personal trainer/ Instructor. Each class is pre-programmed for measured progression and accounts for various levels of fitness and ability.

The $195,580 estimated cost of the development will see the gym replace a former chemist with the installation of amenities, a workout area and artificial turf strength equipment as well as branding.

Unlike other gyms, Fitstop is effectively members only as it only performs classes at select times and is closed to public access outside of class times.