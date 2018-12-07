Menu
A high-profile Brisbane barrister is to face perjury charges – accused of lying in a Crime and Corruption Commission coercive hearing.
Crime

Brisbane Barrister to face perjury charges

by Kate Kyriacou
7th Dec 2018 2:50 PM
A HIGH-profile barrister will face perjury charges - accused of lying in a Crime and Corruption Commission coercive hearing - as part of an investigation into a Brisbane law firm.

The same investigation that saw lawyer Adam Magill charged with fraud and money laundering offences will now see a 51-year-old barrister face court.

The CCC today issued a notice to appear for the barrister on two counts of perjury.

The Toowong man will appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 21.

"As the investigation remains ongoing, and this matter is now before the court, the CCC will not be commenting further," a statement said.

