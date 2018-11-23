Thousands of lost items up for grabs at auction

IT IS amazing what gets left behind when you have 24 million people travelling through your premises each year.

While it is not uncommon for designer handbags, laptops, cameras, clothing and jewellery to be handed into the lost property department at Brisbane Airport's international and domestic airports, it is the weird and wonderful that sparks curiosity among staff.

More than 10,000 items were handed in last financial year, including a wheelchair, new sneakers, skateboards, ukuleles and even a pressure cooker.

About two-thirds of items in the lost property department remain unclaimed after 90 days, so they will go to auction.

After the success of Brisbane Airport's inaugural online lost property auction in 2017, the public will again be given the opportunity to bag a bargain. Thousands of valuables will be up for grabs from next Monday to December 5.

All proceeds from this year's auction will be donated to The Courier-Mail Children's Fund, supporting its important work helping Queensland children in need.

The fund donated $30,000 to help Brisbane preschooler Mia Wilkinson, who had limbs amputated after battling deadly sepsis from a bout of the flu, receive a new pair of legs.

Bev Stephens with a bunch of items ahead of Brisbane Airport's lost property auction. Picture: Tara Croser

Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff said the lost property auction was a unique and exciting fundraiser.

"It's amazing what people travel with and it's amazing what they accidentally leave behind," he said.

"While our first priority is always to return possessions to the rightful owners, in the event we cannot it is good to know these items are going to new homes instead of landfill with all money raised from their sale helping sick kids in the lead-up to Christmas.

"Last year, we raised more than $21,000, which we hope to exceed this year."

The Courier-Mail Children's Fund director Belinda MacPherson said the board was taking submissions of assistance from charities.

"We are delighted to be working with BAC and Pickles because together, through the fund, we will give charities the funds needed to provide vital care, services, facilities and aid to children in need across Queensland," she said.

Charities are encouraged to apply or find out more at www.childrens.fund

DETAILS: LOST PROPERTY AUCTION

View auction items from 9am to noon this Saturday (November 24) at Pickles Auctions, 400 Beatty Rd, Archerfield, or online

Bidding starts online from 9am on Monday (November 26) to 7pm next Wednesday ( December 5)

Visit www.pickles.com.au