CUT ABOVE: Broken Comb at Byron co-owner Niko Tufan has been styling hair in three countries.
Bringing the must have colour and style to Byron Bay

Christian Morrow
by
13th Aug 2019 2:45 PM

BLONDE is always in fashion. Blonde is always the new blonde.

From Marilyn Monroe to Claudia Schiffer to Jennifer Lawrence through to local blonde goddess Elsa Pataky, blonde is the must have hair colour.

But, only 2% of the world's population are naturally blonde, and I am not naming names here.

So if you are desperately seeking the perfect blonde Byron Bay look then look no further than the newly opened Broken Comb at Byron in the Mercato on Byron.

Internationally trained co-owner Niko Tufan has set down immaculately coloured roots there and is offering quality hair styling and cuts for men and women in a spacious, contemporary salon.

"Your hair is in safe hands at Broken Comb at Byron,” he said.

"We specialise in colour corrections and creating the most beautiful beach blondes, which is synonymous with the Byron look.”

From Istanbul to Byron Bay, Mr Tufan has many years of experience in salons across three countries.

"I started hairdressing at 17 in my home town off the coast of Turkey, later moving to some of the most elite locations in Istanbul before working in movie and TV commercial styling,” he said.

"I've done work for some of Turkey's most famous celebrities and movie stars.

"This is not my first salon in Australia but to move to the sunny coast of NSW and open a salon there has been a dream for many years.”

Broken Comb at Byron is situated on the upper level at Mercato on Byron, opposite the retail dining precinct and close to Palace Cinemas.

Mercato on Byron has also attained the Five-Star Green Star Retail Centre Design V1 2018 rating.

Broken Comb at Byron will be open Monday to Saturday, 10am-6pm.

