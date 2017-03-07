Bring your garden indoors

IF YOUR roses are flowering in March, bring some of their scented gorgeousness inside and create a beautiful vase display.

Here are some top tips from Judith Browne from Sydney Flower School on how to get the best out of your home-grown cut roses:

It's best to cut roses in the cool of the early morning. Take a bucket of cool water out into the garden with you, so you can immediately plunge the ends of the cut stems into the water.

Using a sharp pair of secateurs, cut stems about 30-50cm long. You can always shorten these later to suit the vase size and style of arrangement. Choose flowers that are only partially opened, as these will last longer.

Back inside, half fill your vase with cool, clean water. You can add a sachet of flower food to the water or a home-made alternative is a teaspoon of sugar and a few drops (only) of bleach.

Remove the lower foliage from each stem, so that no foliage will be under the water, and re-cut the base of each stem at a 45 degree angle just prior to placing in the vase. This creates a fresh surface for the stem to better absorb water and the 45 degree angle helps keep the cut stem off the base of the vase as well as creating a greater area for water absorption.

To keep the roses looking their best for the longest time, replace the vase water every other day. Re-cutting the stem bases will also help.

Cherry tomato fun

Most kids will happily devour cherry tomatoes though some might need a bit more convincing. Here are a few fun ways to use cherry tomatoes (which can be in plentiful supply at the moment in veggie patches across the country).

Create little cherry tomato 'toadstools' by placing tomato halves on top of balls of mozzarella.

Make a cherry tomato creature face by carefully cutting out a wedge shaped mouth and then joining onto a 'body' of grilled chicken breast or sausage.

Put together a mixed skewer of cherry tomatoes, cheese and cucumber. Everything tastes better on a skewer!

On crackers or toasted sourdough bread, assemble ladybirds made with cherry tomato and olive halves on top of layers of lettuce and hummus or cream cheese.

Out in the tomato patch, to help prolong the harvest well into autumn continue feeding tomatoes each week with liquid plant food. It's the additional potassium in this specially formulated tomato fertiliser that encourages lots of flowers and tomato fruit. Dilute 2 capfuls in a 9 L watering can and apply over both the foliage and around the root zone.

Credit: Angie Thomas, www.yates.com.au