Bring the Ski Jump to Lismore, says MP

Samantha Poate
| 23rd May 2017 1:00 PM
CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.
CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport. Contributed

AN ELEVENTH Hour bid for the Lennox Head Ski Jump has been made as Page MP Kevin Hogan and Lismore mayor Isaac Smith have said the ski jump would bring huge economic benefit to the rebuilding community.

"Lismore has just been through quite a catastrophic event, we need to rebuild our economy and if Lennox doesn't want it, let's look to see if we can do it in Lismore," Mr Hogan said.

"This will be the only one of its type in the Southern Hemisphere, this will attract a new visitors to Lismore, it will attract economic activity because it will attract elite athletes to our region."

"I've spoken to people around town about it and I've been getting favourable comments from them."

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said he thought it was a great idea for Lismore and believed it could also be of great benefit to Southern Cross University.

"I had some very brief initial discussions with Southern Cross University because I believe it fits in very well with possible sporting outcomes for the University, so I think they would be very interested in having such a facility in Lismore," Cr Smith said.

While council does not have a planned idea of where the jump could potentially go Cr Smith suggests that available land at SCU may be an ideal location.

"I do know that Southern Cross University has some land available there in East Lismore which would be well suited given its on the side of a hill, then we wouldn't need to construct such a large tower as would be required in Lennox Head, which of course is the main cause of concern for residents there."

"I just think it would be very welcomed in Lismore and I think bringing the spotlight on what Lismore has to offer and in terms of tourism this would be a great edition."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  isaac smith kevin hogan lennox head ski jump lismore

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

