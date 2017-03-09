Bring on Finkel's energy review: OPINION

THE chief scientist Alan Finkel's review into the electricity market's future can't come quick enough.

With all the finger pointing over South Australia's power black outs, and NSW's near misses, let's keep our fingers crossed that Finkel's review will be implemented in full and get the bi-partisan political support it deserves.

That may sound pretty naive, but for the good of the nation, we need to settle on an energy policy, and settle quickly.

Rising prices, black outs and workers in de-commissioning coal-fired power stations losing their jobs, is a recipe for major political parties to get an ass whipping at the next election.

There's likely to be some strange bedfellows in this debate.

Take AGL and the National Farmers Federation, for example.

Both are calling for the introduction of some form of carbon pricing to help steer the market in the right direction.

"An emissions intensity trading scheme will enable a stable and predictable glide path to a lower emissions system to operate within, and will improve competition while linking climate and electricity policy in a low cost fashion," AGL's Douglas Jackson has been quoted as saying.

NFF president Fiona Simpson was on the ABC this week saying the market was broken and needed a market mechanism in place by 2020.

You'd hardly call AGL and the NFF "greenies".